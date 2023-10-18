Setting the Record Straight: The Biblical Timeline of Gog and Magog War



The question of when the Gog and Magog war, as prophesied in Ezekiel 38 and 39, will take place is of great interest to students of biblical prophecy. While some perspectives exist, an absolute case can be made for the Gog and Magog war occurs during the millennial reign of Christ, based on the scriptural passages in Revelation 20, and supported by Luke 21.





Ezekiel's Prophecy and the Timing of Gog and Magog:

In Ezekiel 38 and 39, we find detailed descriptions of a great and final conflict involving Gog and Magog. The timing of this war is not explicitly mentioned in Ezekiel. However, when we consider the broader biblical context, we see that it aligns remarkably well with the events described in Revelation 20, which centers on the millennial reign of Christ. This vcast goes over why line by line why Ezekiel 38 and 39 or the Gog and Magog war is only possible in the millennial reign of Christ.





Revelation 20 and the Release of Satan:

Revelation 20:7-8 in the KJV reads, "And when the thousand years are expired, Satan shall be loosed out of his prison, and shall go out to deceive the nations which are in the four quarters of the earth, Gog, and Magog, to gather them together to battle: the number of whom is as the sand of the sea."





This passage unmistakably places the war of Gog and Magog after the thousand-year reign of Christ, during a time when Satan is released. This chronology suggests that the Gog and Magog war is an event that occurs within the context of the millennial reign.





The Unwalled City of Jerusalem in Luke 21:

Furthermore, in Luke 21:24 in the KJV, Jesus speaks about Jerusalem, saying, "And they shall fall by the edge of the sword, and shall be led away captive into all nations: and Jerusalem shall be trodden down of the Gentiles until the times of the Gentiles be fulfilled." This implies a period when Gentiles have dominion over Jerusalem that is the 3.5 years and next Christ will return (post trib rapture).





Notably, the Gog and Magog also speaks of Israel being an unwalled during this time. This transformation of Jerusalem into an unwalled city coincides with the millennial reign, reinforcing the idea that the Gog and Magog war is a future event that aligns with the millennial era.





Conclusion:

When we closely examine the scriptural evidence from the KJV Bible, the case for placing the Gog and Magog war during the millennial reign, as described in Revelation 20, becomes clear. The release of Satan, the reference to Gog and Magog, and the transformation of Jerusalem into an unwalled city in the prophetic texts all converge to support this interpretation plus much more evidence. While the timing of this war remains a topic of discussion among scholars, the biblical evidence strongly suggests that the Gog and Magog war is an event that unfolds within the context of Christ's millennial reign, as outlined in the pages of God's Word. So lets not put a false light on countries that is not Biblical.