Podcast #6 - What They Hid and Stole From You

On this episode I take us back from our known history and bring us up to the event that forever changed how we live today.





In order to understand how the world is the way it is today we need to understand that our past has been hidden from us deliberately so that we wouldn't realise our divivnity and majesty because once realised, it means that all systems of control on humanity will be broken.





This episode asks the 3 questions:

1) Who are we?

2) What are we?

3) Where did we come from?

