An attempt to breach the state border was stopped in the Bryansk region (in Russia, near Belarus border, close to Kiev), with four saboteurs eliminated, and the remnants of the sabotage and reconnaissance group were hit by missile and artillery strikes, the FSB reported.

They added that a tattoo of a U.S. Army airborne reconnaissance regiment was found on the body of one of the eliminated saboteurs.

It was noted that the eliminated saboteurs had foreign weapons, equipment, and communication devices, as well as personal items indicating their affiliation with third countries.

The FSB has published footage of killed foreign mercenaries who tried to infiltrate the Bryansk region in Russia.

Adding more about this:

Foreign Mercenaries from the U.S., Canada, and Poland Neutralized in Bryansk Region Attempted Incursion

The FSB, in materials documenting the foiled infiltration of foreign militants in the Bryansk region, displayed a close-up of a tattoo on the body of one of the neutralized saboteurs, identifying him as a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment of the U.S. Special Forces.

Additional footage shows the body of another militant against a Canadian flag backdrop, along with a Polish-language prayer book.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed to RIA Novosti that among the neutralized mercenaries were citizens of the United States, Poland, and Canada.

Added next morning:

One of the Americans who attempted to infiltrate the Bryansk region with a group of U.S., Polish, and Canadian individuals has been identified as Coery J. Nawrocki. A member of the Ukrainian GUR "Foreign Legion," Nawrocki was carrying a Ukrainian military ID issued in September 2024. The entire group was eliminated by Russian forces.

The deceased previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Artillery Sergeant Corey J. Nawrocki, enlisted in the Marine Corps in August 2011 and underwent training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island. Since 2011, he has served as an artillery sergeant in the guard company at the Marine Corps barracks in Washington.



