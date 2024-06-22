TP Action - The People's Convention in Detroit, MI: Day 1 Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turning Point Action - The People's Convention in Detroit, Michigan
Welcome to our latest episode, where we dive into the recent Turning Point Action—The People's Convention held in Detroit, Michigan! This was not your typical rally or conference; it was a solutions-based event to safeguard the upcoming election from adversaries who threaten to destroy America!
Day one, part one guests:
00:35: Tanner Egloff, President CU Boulder TP USA
Social: Instragram.com/CUBouldertpusa
06:18: Brendan Muir
Website: BrendanMuir.com
15:04: Christian Armstrong
Social: www.facebook.com/christian.armstrong.944?mibextid=ZbWKwL
19:50: Michael Markey Jr. MI 3rd Congressional candidate
Website: MichaelMarkeyJr.comShow more
Focus on Michigan:
Michigan, a key swing state, received the spotlight it deserves for the 2024 election. The People's Convention was all about ensuring Michigan receives the attention and focus needed to make a significant impact.
Highlights of The People's Convention:
Attendees were trained on critically important grassroots activism. Here are some of the key training sessions:
✅ Ballot Chasing: Attendees learned effective strategies to ensure every vote is counted.
✅ Effective Door Knocking: Insights were shared on mastering the art of connecting with voters face-to-face.
✅ Understanding the Voter Data: Participants learned about voter behavior and preferences.
✅ Winning Messaging on Key Issues: Experts provided tips on crafting messages that resonate with voters.
✅ Issue Polling & What Matters Most to MI Voters: Discoveries were made about the issues that matter most to Michigan voters.
Takeaways:
This convention was a game-changer, equipping attendees with the knowledge and skills to protect the election and ensure a victory for shared values.
Stay Connected:
Don't miss out on future events and updates. Follow us on [Insert Social Media Links] and stay informed.
Tune in to hear more about the powerful moments, key insights, and the overall impact of The People's Convention. Together, we can make a difference and safeguard our future.
