BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hasma Attack in Israel Was A False Flag Staged Event And Israel Citizens Knows It Here is The Proof
Dana Durnford
Dana Durnford
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 10/28/2023

Whats even more crazy is Israel citizens and soldiers know it was a false flag and still feel they should attack the Palestinians is a stunning disconnect of the human experience . 



Some of the headlines I will break down are below


Hamas' attack is a staggering failure for Israel's intelligence and security forces


Israel-Hamas war live- Israeli bombardment turns Gaza into ‘ball of fire’ - Israel-Palestine conflict News - Al Jazeera


Israel conflict latest- Erdoğan calls Israel a ‘war criminal’ at pro-Palestinian rally


Iran may not want a full-blown war with Israel, but it may be dragged into one - CNN


Israeli bombing levels a residential square on Gaza City’s Jalaa Street - Israel-Palestine conflict News


Israel Has 10,000 Palestinian Prisoners and Faces Allegations of Rampant Abuse


Fanatics vs generals- The strange Israeli rift over Gaza - Israel-Palestine conflict


Israel-Hamas war- Satellite data shows Israel intensifying bombing of south Gaza


Israel's destroying our beloved Gaza before our eyes


Israeli troops launch brief raid into Gaza Strip to attack Hamas targets


Leon Cooperman Says College Students Demonstrating Against Israel 'Have Sh-t for Brains'


Starvation used as a ‘weapon of war’ on civilians in Gaza- Oxfam


Israel-Hamas war live- UN ceasefire bid fails as Gaza death toll soars


Israel bombards Gaza as Putin warns conflict could spread beyond Middle East


Israel demands UN chief resign after he says Hamas attacks 'did not occur in vacuum'


Israel welcomes Canada's conclusion that Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza


Israel paint Palestinians as 'animals' to legitimize war crimes- Israeli scholar


Israel-Hamas war- Canadians in Gaza say Israel air strikes now relentless


Are social media giants censoring pro-Palestine voices amid Israel’s war-


How Israeli bombing turned Gaza’s desperate situation into a ‘catastrophe’


Pentagon to send military advisers and air defence systems to Israel - Israel-Hamas war


Not the time for a ceasefire in Gaza, says US, with Hamas still holding hostages


Israel shows footage of Hamas killings ‘to counter denial of atrocities’


No one is left to mourn in Gaza, as Israel’s bombs deliver daily death


Israel is clear about its intentions in Gaza – world leaders cannot plead ignorance of what is coming


Why is France’s Macron visiting Israel


Israeli soldier killed during ground raid in Gaza, Israel’s army says


Keywords
israelpalestinewargazahamas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy