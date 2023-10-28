Hasma Attack in Israel Was A False Flag Staged Event And Israel Citizens Knows It Here is The Proof

Whats even more crazy is Israel citizens and soldiers know it was a false flag and still feel they should attack the Palestinians is a stunning disconnect of the human experience .







Some of the headlines I will break down are below









Hamas' attack is a staggering failure for Israel's intelligence and security forces





Israel-Hamas war live- Israeli bombardment turns Gaza into ‘ball of fire’ - Israel-Palestine conflict News - Al Jazeera





Israel conflict latest- Erdoğan calls Israel a ‘war criminal’ at pro-Palestinian rally





Iran may not want a full-blown war with Israel, but it may be dragged into one - CNN





Israeli bombing levels a residential square on Gaza City’s Jalaa Street - Israel-Palestine conflict News





Israel Has 10,000 Palestinian Prisoners and Faces Allegations of Rampant Abuse





Fanatics vs generals- The strange Israeli rift over Gaza - Israel-Palestine conflict





Israel-Hamas war- Satellite data shows Israel intensifying bombing of south Gaza





Israel's destroying our beloved Gaza before our eyes





Israeli troops launch brief raid into Gaza Strip to attack Hamas targets





Leon Cooperman Says College Students Demonstrating Against Israel 'Have Sh-t for Brains'





Starvation used as a ‘weapon of war’ on civilians in Gaza- Oxfam





Israel-Hamas war live- UN ceasefire bid fails as Gaza death toll soars





Israel bombards Gaza as Putin warns conflict could spread beyond Middle East





Israel demands UN chief resign after he says Hamas attacks 'did not occur in vacuum'





Israel welcomes Canada's conclusion that Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza





Israel paint Palestinians as 'animals' to legitimize war crimes- Israeli scholar





Israel-Hamas war- Canadians in Gaza say Israel air strikes now relentless





Are social media giants censoring pro-Palestine voices amid Israel’s war-





How Israeli bombing turned Gaza’s desperate situation into a ‘catastrophe’





Pentagon to send military advisers and air defence systems to Israel - Israel-Hamas war





Not the time for a ceasefire in Gaza, says US, with Hamas still holding hostages





Israel shows footage of Hamas killings ‘to counter denial of atrocities’





No one is left to mourn in Gaza, as Israel’s bombs deliver daily death





Israel is clear about its intentions in Gaza – world leaders cannot plead ignorance of what is coming





Why is France’s Macron visiting Israel





Israeli soldier killed during ground raid in Gaza, Israel’s army says



