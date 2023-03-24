Message from Above with Instrumental Music and Sea Sunset View

Enjoy a bit of instrumental music that is fitting for the times in which we currently live and the scripture reminder and encouragement from Revelation 1:8: "I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End... who was and who is and who is to come, the Almighty." ~Jesus

Find more of our content and creations here:

fruitfulhabitshop.etsy.com

AND

amazon.com/author/cesfruitfulhabit

If you enjoy journaling (something some of the greatest minds in history made a point of regularly doing), check out Fruitful Habit's Divine Revelation Scripture Journal, which includes this same verse, or our Custom Name-Meaning Journals in the Shop: Lily and Butterfly Heart Journal AND Bird and Leaf Journal.