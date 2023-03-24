Message from Above with Instrumental Music and Sea Sunset View

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enjoy a bit of instrumental music that is fitting for the times in which we currently live and the scripture reminder and encouragement from Revelation 1:8: "I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End... who was and who is and who is to come, the Almighty." ~Jesus
Find more of our content and creations here:
AND
amazon.com/author/cesfruitfulhabit
If you enjoy journaling (something some of the greatest minds in history made a point of regularly doing), check out Fruitful Habit's Divine Revelation Scripture Journal, which includes this same verse, or our Custom Name-Meaning Journals in the Shop: Lily and Butterfly Heart Journal AND Bird and Leaf Journal.