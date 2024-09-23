UPDATE: Change of status and website info | A bit about jurisdiction and the Power of suggestion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You cannot be forced into a contract.
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. Go to our BLOG: http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspo... for details about and or to order our Reclaim your Securities information package. Click on the "Must read" button there for info about our info pack
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬