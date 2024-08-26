VACCINE MOSQUITOES & NEW LOCKDOWNS? - Fauci Hospitalized - Bill Gates Mosquitoes In Massachusetts

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy





Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of criminal Dr. Anthony Fauci being hospitalized for "West Nile Virus" as the 4 Massachusetts towns do voluntary lockdowns at after 6pm after a man was hospitalized from a mosquito bite. The Board Of Health in Oxford are telling people to stay inside after one person allegedly contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). Interestingly, this comes not long after GMO mosquitoes were released by Bill Gates yet again as has been happening for a few years according to the CDC. There has also been a release of "Transgenic Mosquitoes" nicknamed "flying syringes" as they're considered a way to "vaccinate" the public with saliva from the mosquito. This is obviously a massive violation of people's bodily autonomy but should surprise no one at this point. While this latest illness could be just the latest psyop, it's important to consider the potential of auto-immune diseases caused by poisonous genetically modified and robotic mosquitoes being released by psychopathic health officials in many states and countries worldwide. The World Health Organization has committed to releasing just that. On the other hand, it's totally possible that this is just the latest excuse to pull food off the market due to potential illnesses to cattle and livestock due to mosquito bites, whether it's real or not. We know they're after the food supply and simultaneously they're trying to poison the public and kill as many people as possible. Tie this into the Bird Flu hoax, the Monkeypox hoax and the latest "covid" hoax and it all seems to come together perfectly to further the agenda of chaos and therefor technocratic order. With the potential of emergency dictates, everyone needs to be able to stop the psyops, understand that while there may not be illnesses going around, there could be mass bio-warfare events being unrolled unto the public utilizing mosquitoes, spraying of the skies, fluoridation of the tap water and modRNA and mRNA in the food supply. They want rations and they want death to bring in their new technocratic Great Reset complete with digital IDs, CBDCs, carbon credits, social credits and of course 15 Minute Cities. They're hitting us from every angle. From fake pandemics to civil war, World War 3, climate hysteria, demoralization of the public and the destruction of economies. It just happens that the government is ready with mRNA dengue vaccines for mosquito bites. How convenient.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

