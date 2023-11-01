Israel, Dollar, Firearms Restrictions, Russia & China

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Nov 1, 2023





Today we look at the drug called “The Drug of Jihad”. This is given to terrorists that enable them to stay awake for long periods of time and to “enhance courage and bravado”. In other news Biden and Macron is pushing for Two States after the Gaza War and the U.S. has halted exports of civilian firearms for 90 days. Finally, Putin warns that when Russia nukes America “There will be no chance of Survival”.





00:00 - Israel knew what was Coming

02:07 - Promos

05:05 - The Drug of Jihad

08:44 - Biden & Macron pushing for Two States

10:33 - US Halts Exports for Civilian Firearms

14:26 - Russia vs America

15:49 - Russia Citizens Preparing for “Incoming Nukes”

18:19 - Putin Warns America

19:30 - China’s 1000 Nuclear Warheads





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology





Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only





Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church





Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog





Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/





Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/





Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership





Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon





Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/





Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/





Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/





Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/





Visit our Download Section here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/WSTJs6kbfksp