NYC Gets Worse...Nigger Shoplifters Raid Another Target

Target has a shoplifting problem so bad, they're now instructing their staff to prevent thefts of $50 or more... which might be tough to implement in NYC where stealing more than that is a non jail able offense. Either way theft is so bad and law enforcement so lax, that retailers have to try something to get ahead of these thieves.