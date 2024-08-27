BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP (S2EAugSpecial4, 20240828) Bad Deal for America BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
6 followers
Follow
5 views • 8 months ago

CTP S2EAugSpecial4 NOTES ( listen (Wed Aug 28 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2EAugSpecial4) "Bad Deal for America" with David 'Rise and' Schein

See buzzsprout Transcript for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus

David "Rise and" Schein (Shine) joins to talk about his key books regarding our times - "Bad Deal for America" and "The Decline of America: 100 Years of Leadership Failures" (Wilson to Obama) released in 2022 and 2018 respectively.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links)

Transcript Bonus: A Republic If You Can Keep It


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest):  tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

(S2EAugSpecial4 Audio Wed Aug 28 2024)


SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from July 27th) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...

July 27 - S2E58: Self-Sufficiency?

August 3 - S2E59: Who is Baby-Sitting Whom?

August 10 - S2E60: #PrinciplesNotPersonalities

August 17 - S2E61: Democrats (aka: #Fascicrats) Hate

August 24 - S2E62: Finding the Sweet Spot

August 31 - S2E63: Neighborliness

September 7 - S2E64: Charity (Neighborliness, part 2)

September 14 - S2E65 Stand Against Tyranny


some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.

