What happened to the Parklane Hotel? I will surely get to the bottom of it

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p29s8s782ff
2/25/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Fay Fay, who has been talking about the Flame Revolution in her live streams, was caught in a fire accident herself. This will let more people in the world wonder what on earth had happened? Why are there so many reports that could not be further from the truth? Why are there so many coincidences lately? I will surely get to the bottom of it.
#FayFay #fire #ParkLaneHotel #fireaccidents #DOJ #JhoLow
2/25/2023 文贵盖特：飞飞“火着火着”就遇到了这场火灾，这让世界上更多人想了解到底发生了什么：为何会有如此多与事实大相径庭的报道？为何最近会有这么多“巧合”？文贵一定会整明白的
#飞飞 #火 #柏宁酒店 #火灾 #中共 #司法部 #刘特佐