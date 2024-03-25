China, Russia, Lions, and Bears, OH MY!

Experts talk about the threat China is conducting behind the scenes. Can America survive when the Biden Administration is on China's side?





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Rep. Bob Good Pt. 1

https://americasvoice.news/video/LzJ7C3u3aA9UnxB/?related=playlist





2. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Rep. Bob Good Pt. 2

https://americasvoice.news/video/V41Dv43ACLfhBEz/?related=playlist





3. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Reggie LittleJohn Pt. 2

https://americasvoice.news/video/n0LXYttECpFGKEW/?related=playlist





UPDATE ON BEN: Check out the link for an update on Ben's situation.

https://thenewamerican.com/video/update-on-my-condition-and-the-saudi-arabia-peace-deal/





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com