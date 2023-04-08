EPOCH TV | Trump Awarded Additional $121K in Legal Fees from Stormy Daniels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp
Trump Awarded Additional $121K in Legal Fees from Stormy Daniels
WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/TrumpsTrialCR_YT
Stormy Daniels has been ordered to pay nearly $122,000 in legal fees to Trump over her failed defamation lawsuit against him. This is in addition to the $300,000 she was previously ordered to pay.
This ruling came at the same time as Trump was being indicted for 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, to which he pleaded not guilty.