Patriot Pre-K: Book Review "A Plot Against the King" By: Kash Patel
Patriot Strong
Patriot Strong
52 followers
20 views • 08/07/2023

Today in Patriot PreK, we are reviewing the book "A Plot Against the King" by Kash Patel. We discuss our favorite characters, our favorite parts and an important lesson of the book! Tune in! Please share, subscribe and comment. Share with your Patriot Parent friends, and I'll see you next time on Patriot PreK!


If you are looking for this, or other books, visit Brave Books and use code PATRIOTPREK to save!

childreneducationpatriotelementarykashantiwokeprekantilgbtlifelessons
