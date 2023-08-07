Patriot Pre-K: Book Review "A Plot Against the King" By: Kash Patel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today in Patriot PreK, we are reviewing the book "A Plot Against the King" by Kash Patel. We discuss our favorite characters, our favorite parts and an important lesson of the book! Tune in! Please share, subscribe and comment. Share with your Patriot Parent friends, and I'll see you next time on Patriot PreK!
