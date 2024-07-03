💥UKR FPV drone operators hiding in a building targeted by Russian strikes

💥🇺🇦 Ukrainian FPV drone operators hiding in a building targeted by Russian strikes.

Adding today:

💥☢️ Ukrainians struck a substation of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, injuring people and leaving Energodar without electricity

▪️Governor Balitsky: Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the "Raduga" substation of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. As a result, eight substation employees were injured with varying degrees of severity. The injured were taken to medical facilities.

Currently, most of Energodar is without power, and emergency crews from the "Tavria-Energo" company are working on restoration. The situation with the city's power supply is quite severe. Restoration of power supply via backup schemes is being developed. The work is complicated by the threat of repeated strikes.





