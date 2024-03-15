🇺🇸⛔️ BIDEN FORCED TO SHUT HIS MOUTH BY HANDLERS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch video above as Genocide Joe impotently asks his handlers "May I take a couple questions? 00:00", but they decide Joe ain't allowed to cause an embarrassment today, immediately removing the press despite agreement (00:02 video above) to talk with the prez.
(00:10) Has the U.S. ever had a president so pathetically inadequate and incapacitated?
Source @Intel Republic
