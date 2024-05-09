Sen. Ron Johnson: You can no longer hide Vaccine Injury.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Senator Ron Johnson - I was vilified, ridiculed, and censored for telling the truth about COVID. The COVID Cartel can no longer hide vaccine injuries, so they’re slowly starting to admit the obvious. They are going to start calling it Long Covid. The Covid Cartel is never going to admit they were wrong. They’ll never admit the full truth, the body count is way too high.