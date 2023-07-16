Clay Clark 10 Truth Bombs in 30 Minutes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Thank you friends for tuning in to this episode of Patriot Strong. You can follow and subscribe to the show on Brighteon, Bitchute, Rumble, Spotify and Apple Music. Find Courtney and Patriot Strong on facebook, instagram, twitter, telegram, and tik tok. If you appreciate the interviews and the time put into these shows you can donate to the show Venmo - @PatriotStrong