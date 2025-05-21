BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste.
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
45 views • 3 months ago

From Mesmer to MKUltra, from Hollywood to hypnosis, we trace the rise of modern mind control and how repetition, trauma, and entertainment have been weaponized to reshape society. When belief replaces knowing, manipulation becomes effortless. This episode explores the machinery behind illusion, and how unseen hands have sculpted what the world now calls “reality.”


READ EPISODE 628 BLOG:

https://crrow777radio.com/the-mind-is-a-terrible-thing-to-waste/


MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/


BECOME A MEMBER:

https://crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


FULL SHOW - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://crrow777radio.com/628-the-mind-is-a-terrible-thing-to-waste/


FREE JASON LINDGREN PLAYLIST:

https://linktr.ee/freejasonlindgren


mind controlnew world orderagendasocial engineeringbrainwashingadvertising
