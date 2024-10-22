Guest: Dieter Broers, BioPhysicist -"Solar Revolution: Exploring the Quantum Physics Aspects of an Interconnected Conscious Cosmos."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ presents
Freedom International Livestream
On Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024 @ 12:00 PM EST
SOURCE CONSCIOUSNESS SERIES
|
Topic: Solar Revolution: Exploring the Quantum Physics Aspects of an Interconnected Conscious Cosmos.
Guest Bio/Info:
Dieter Broers, a distinguished German biophysicist born in 1951, has made remarkable contributions to the fields of frequency and regulation therapy since the 1980s. With an impressive portfolio of 113 international patents primarily focused on medical therapy and research, Broers has specialized in exploring the effects of weak (non-thermal) electromagnetic fields on biological systems. His pivotal role as project leader for a BMFT initiative in 1987, part of the "Applied Biology and Biotechnology" program, showcased his ability to coordinate an interdisciplinary team involving eleven renowned university departments, including the TU Berlin, FU Berlin, and Humboldt University Berlin. This collaborative effort yielded innovative therapeutic methods utilizing 150 MHz radio waves, ultimately leading to the approval of a specialized frequency generator as a medical device, compliant with contemporary European Medical Device Regulations.
Conversation of Dieter Broers and Dr. Jere Rivera-Dugenio, PhD
Creator Host
Grace
Asagra, RN MA, QMPPhD
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
