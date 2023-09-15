⚡️The Mystery of the Alien Mummies from Peru has been Revealed ; )

09/15/2023

I posted the video a couple days ago when the mummies were shown in Mexico during a session of Congress. Here's that video:

This is a sick joke of course. A great job by Betty Crocker.

⚡️The mystery of the alien mummies has been revealed.

