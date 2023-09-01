Ex-CIA: US Pentagon DESPERATE To Cover Up Ukraine’s Defeat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex CIA Larry Johnson shares with Stephen Gardner the real news update on the Ukraine Russia war. What really happened to Yevgeny Progozhin? Was Putin involved? Has news in Ukraine improved or worsened? Are the talking heads on CNN clouding judgment for clicks and money? Are Generals Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley bought and owned by the military-industrial complex?
Follow Larry Johnson at http://sonar21.com
Mirrored : Stephen Gardner
