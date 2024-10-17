Another man bled to death by Zionist Brownshirts. Aqaba, south of Jenin.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Martyr Abdul Raouf Al-Masry was shot by the Zionists from point-blank, and was left to bleed to death on his brother’s roof, before his body was abducted by the depraved occupiers. Obada Tahayne brings us the story from Aqaba in the West Bank of Palestine.
Filmed: 09/10/2024
