BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

For Eons This Food Shaped and Evolved the Homo Sapiens Brain
Primal Brain Hacks
Primal Brain Hacks
117 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
134 views • 12 months ago


With all the tasty options to eat these days, sometimes the top foods slide under the radar.

Skin and bone sardines are the very best of brain foods; heavy in Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Iodine, Selenium, and long chain Omega 3 fatty acids, as well as smaller amounts of many other nutrients.

They're also low on the glycemic index, totally affordable, available almost everywhere, and very filling to keep you energized. In addition, they're way lower in mercury and other toxins than larger fish.

Pro tip: if getting sardines in oil, make sure it's olive oil; cheap oils like soybean and cottonseed are best avoided like the plague.

Here's to sardines for a lightning quick mind!

#brainfood #brainpower #sardines

Keywords
brain foodsardinesancestral diet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy