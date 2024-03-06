https://danhappel.com/persecution-falun-gong-communist-china/

The spiritual group called the Falun Gong who are routinely imprisoned, beaten and murdered for their belief systems, should sound humanitarian alarms everywhere; especially in America.

The film Finding Courage tells the story of the Wang family from China and their experience with the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners by the Chinese Communist Party. The family suffered imprisonment, torture, and the murder of Yifei's sister Kefei.

Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, is a spiritual practice that combines meditation, qigong exercises and moral teachings. It gained huge popularity in China in the 1990s with estimates of over 100 million practitioners before it was banned in 1999.

The persecution of Falun Gong is the longest-running campaign against a spiritual group in Communist China. Practitioners have faced imprisonment, torture, slave labor and even organ harvesting while alive. The goal is to erase Falun Gong from China.

The film exposes the atrocities committed against Falun Gong through rare undercover footage from labor camps obtained by the Wang family at great personal risk. It tells their story of courage and hope in the face of extreme oppression.

Christians and other religious groups are also heavily persecuted in China if they do not follow Communist Party doctrine. Freedom of belief and dissent are strictly forbidden.

The goal is total control over thoughts and ideology.

The filmmakers hope this important story reaches wider audiences to inspire people and help end the persecution in China. But Americans must also stay vigilant, as similar ideologies of censorship and control are threatening free societies. Vigilance and courage are needed to preserve liberty.

By sharing this film and message, and supporting the filmmakers' work, audiences can help expose the truth and stand in solidarity with those suffering under oppression for their beliefs around the world. United, oppression can be overcome through non-violent and lawful means.

If Americans continue to ignore the persecution of Falun Gong and other peaceful spiritual groups for harmlessly practicing their faith, the day will come when Christians and all other religions will be persecuted by Godless atheists willing to hand all our freedoms to collectivist autocrats who see no value in human life beyond the value of our organs.

The ruling communist thugs have turned these harmless practitioners of nonviolence into a money making scheme to enrich themselves…….all the while destroying a perceived political threat to their police state system and reducing their perceived overpopulation problems.

China's imprisonment, torture, murder and harvesting of human organs from Falun Gong and other political prisoners must be stopped!