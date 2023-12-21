Bogus Colorado Ruling Will Help Trump Bigly - The JD Rucker Show

With the Colorado Supreme Court embracing full tyranny in their ruling to keep Donald Trump off the primary ballot, the outrage is already boiling over. Even those not among his base are upset, including all but one of his primary opponents. The only one who isn't speaking out against it is Asa Hutchison, and he doesn't really count.
We discussed the topic a couple of times on today's show, including during my interview with Wayne Allyn Root. We also discussed several other stories on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show:
