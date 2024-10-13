Dr. Kirk Elliott - Countries Begin Closing Bank Accounts for Biometric Non-Compliance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Kirk Elliott joins Maria Zeee to discuss countries beginning to refuse government services and close bank accounts for non-compliance with linking your biometrics to your bank, showing how the transition to Digital ID linked with your banking is accelerating worldwide.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:
https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII
Website: