Prepper's Guide To Coffee
115 views • 08/03/2023

Most prepping advice comes from professional preppers. And when it comes to coffee, they don't know squat. Well, you're in luck. In this article, you may not be getting advice from a professional prepper, but what you are getting is advice from a professional coffee expert, who's also an amateur prepper. I've developed a fool-proof way to preserve the right coffee. The operative word here is "right". Bad coffee doesn't cut it when you're living on beans and rice. This "Prepper's guide to Coffee" will cover everything you need to know about how coffee could save your life.

To read the full article, click the link below.  

https://www.lakecitycoffee.com/preppers-guide-to-coffee/


prepper coffeeshtf coffeehow to preserve coffee
