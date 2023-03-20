© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🎙️ ɢʀᴇᴛᴀ ᴠᴀɴ sᴜsᴛᴇʀᴇɴ (ʜᴏsᴛ) • ᴍᴀᴛᴛ ᴛᴀɪʙʙɪ (ɢᴜᴇsᴛ)
Greta Van Susteren interviews Matt Taibbi, an award-winning independent journalist, regarding his experience testifying before the House Judiciary Select Committee. Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger were criticized for publishing the Twitter files they received from a source. Taibbi shares his disappointment in the lack of support from fellow journalists and the focus on their motives rather than the content of the files.
.
https://rumble.com/v2dgdf8-matt-taibbi-the-courage-to-publish-unpopular-truths.html
ᴛᴡɪᴛᴛᴇʀ: https://twitter.com/ungathegreat