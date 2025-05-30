THE COVIDIOCRACY ⚕ BROKE JOE ROGAN'S BLINDERS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wide Awake Media - Joe Rogan: "Before Covid, I would have told you that vaccines are the most important invention in human history."
"After Covid, I don't think we went to the moon. I think Michelle Obama's got a dick. I think Pizzagate is real." 🤣
Source: https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1928036235102113871
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9vorrd [thanks to https://x.com/4Freespeak/status/1928313892939133368 and https://www.essentiallysports.com/stories/ufc-mma-news-joe-rogan-tries-to-sue-ai-podcast-but-fails-miserably/ 🖲]