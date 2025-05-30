THE COVIDIOCRACY ⚕ BROKE JOE ROGAN'S BLINDERS

Wide Awake Media - Joe Rogan: "Before Covid, I would have told you that vaccines are the most important invention in human history."





"After Covid, I don't think we went to the moon. I think Michelle Obama's got a dick. I think Pizzagate is real." 🤣





Source: https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1928036235102113871





