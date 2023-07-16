Highlight Reel: Donald Trump at Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, FL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump's speech at the Turning Point Action Conference in Florida was great but relatively lengthy at one hour and forty seven minutes. This summary video captures my take on the highlights.
FULL VIDEO: https://rumble.com/v307ifg-live-president-trump-speaks-at-turningpointaction-actcon2023.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow
Read PDF Transcription on Mega 👉🔗 https://mega.nz/file/2Q40GTZC#CJQoljLJEZcW4B5KrZUdCruO99yN-aZ4YnRZ72MMGyw