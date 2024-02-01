Freddie Ponton on Patrick Henningsen Show - 01 February 2024

On today's show, Freddie Ponton provides insights into the situation with French farmers in Paris, Algeria's activities at the UNSC including drafting a resolution and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, and the involvement of UNRWA staff in the October 7 attack, with a critical look at the author of the WSJ article.

GUEST OVERVIEW: Freddie Ponton is an independent researcher and journalist based in France, with a keen interest in European politics, geopolitics, NATO, international criminal investigations, as well as corporate and military intelligence. Over the decades, Freddie has lived and worked on multiple continents, witnessing global events in numerous countries, bringing a unique global perspective to his work in informing and educating readers while constantly pursuing the truth, wherever it leads. You can find him on Twitter/X: @LFCNewsMedia.