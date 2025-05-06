Extermination Dismemberment Cooks Their Signature "Pasta A La Tour" - COOKING AT 65MPH Ep. 53

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup
Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch
On this episode of DTB’s “Cooking at 65mph”, the brutal death metal band, Extermination Dismemberment, prepares their signature "Pasta A La Tour," while on the "Terrifying North America Tour" with Aborted, Ingested, and PeelingFlesh. Extermination Dismemberment is currently supporting their newest album, Butcher Basement (Revamped).
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - February 21, 2025
Location - Reggies in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/edsbdm
Instagram - https://instagram.com/edismemberment
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:56 Chopping Onion
03:30 Sauteing Onion
05:09 Adding Chicken
06:41 Adding Tomato Sauce
07:34 Adding Pasta
08:18 Adding Bone Broth
09:16 Everything Cooking Together
12:10 Serving & Eating
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
00:00Introduction
00:56Chopping Onion
03:30Sauteing Onion
05:09Adding Chicken
06:41Adding Tomato Sauce
07:34Adding Pasta
08:18Adding Bone Broth
09:16Everything Cooking Together
12:10Serving & Eating