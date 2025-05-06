BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Extermination Dismemberment Cooks Their Signature "Pasta A La Tour" - COOKING AT 65MPH Ep. 53
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
40 views • 4 months ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Cooking at 65mph”, the brutal death metal band, Extermination Dismemberment, prepares their signature "Pasta A La Tour," while on the "Terrifying North America Tour" with Aborted, Ingested, and PeelingFlesh. Extermination Dismemberment is currently supporting their newest album, Butcher Basement (Revamped).


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - February 21, 2025

Location - Reggies in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/edsbdm

Instagram - https://instagram.com/edismemberment


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:56 Chopping Onion

03:30 Sauteing Onion

05:09 Adding Chicken

06:41 Adding Tomato Sauce

07:34 Adding Pasta

08:18 Adding Bone Broth

09:16 Everything Cooking Together

12:10 Serving & Eating


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Keywords
death metaldigital tour busextermination dismembermentextermination dismemberment digital tour busextermination dismemberment interviewextermination dismemberment bandextermination dismemberment musicarseny kovalchukviktor kanashevichvladislav martirosovalexander kazakovcooking at 65mphextermination dismemberment cooking at 65mphextermination dismemberment slam death metalextermination dismemberment death metalextermination dismemberment metal
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:56Chopping Onion

03:30Sauteing Onion

05:09Adding Chicken

06:41Adding Tomato Sauce

07:34Adding Pasta

08:18Adding Bone Broth

09:16Everything Cooking Together

12:10Serving & Eating

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy