Russian Armed Forces. Since the morning, artillery Fire has been Targeting the UKR Enemy Entrenched in Basements and Forest Belts
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
87 views • 09/01/2023

The situation on the Zaporozhye front at 10:00 [Local] - Archangel Spetsnaz Report

💬 "In the town of Rabotino, the southern part is under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. Since the morning, artillery fire has been targeting the enemy entrenched in basements and forest belts. There was a bombing raid during the night (enemy concentration and ammunition depot destroyed). Fierce battles have been ongoing for two days. Intercepted communications indicate that the enemy is not faring well (in the past hour, they lost 28 wounded and 22 killed).

In the town of Pyatyhatky, the situation remains stable, and the enemy is not advancing. Our FPV operators and aerial reconnaissance are actively monitoring to detect and eliminate any enemy movements promptly."

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
