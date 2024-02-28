BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Crescent MOONS of March 11 are DEFEATED with only 1 FOUR LETTER WORD
End the global reset
76 views • 02/28/2024

You heard that right a four-letter word!


I am getting more into the eclipse and why it has to happen on April 8th. This is all a calendar war. Judaism, Christianity and the Hebrew bunch, and Islam all have false calendars. And they're all going to be judged and I do believe it starts this year. With the April 8th total solar eclipse. This one is very simple and it should be because I delivered the message that way. You don't want to miss this one or you won't catch the rest of what is about to happen in 2024.

You can also go to my YouTube channel for ROOFTOP VIDEOS and I will leave a link to get there with one of my videos

https://youtu.be/mYleiiwkXjA?si=kfNvyglVzuiP3_Ue

You can email me as well for questions at [email protected]

Also go see the warning website at:

Larrymeguiar2.com

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
