Empowerment and Action: Join the Fight for Freedom | Counter Narrative Ep. 218
PATRIOT.TV
7 views • 02/23/2024

It’s time to stop wringing our hands, carrying the rage of injustice and evil running rampant and do something about it.

Learn how to get in the freedom fight with pastor richard vega today.

We’ll also learn about exposing the corruption and taking back our constitutional foundations.

And don’t miss how we combat the real epidemic - obesity.


LINKS:

https://richardvega.us/

Freedom Night in America details:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freedom-night-in-america-tickets-763938559797

Join Pastor Vega

 MOMS For America 20th Anniversary Celebration : Feb 29th-Mar 2 in Dallas, Texas.


Get your tickets at MFA20.com


America's Freedom Megaphone: The Case for Building the Statue of Enduring Freedom


https://a.co/d/edfTpqY


Sherwood.TV/PTV

