Indulge The Creamy Comfort Of Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
8 oz fettuccine, cooked (Use whole wheat or alternative grain pasta)
1 cup pasta water (reserve before draining the pasta)
2-3 tablespoon heavy cream powder
½ cup hot water
4 tablespoons Butter Powder
¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
Dissolve heavy cream powder in hot water.
Pour heavy cream and nutmeg into a large sauté pan on the stovetop and set to low heat, stirring frequently. Add the pasta and stir to coat. Sprinkle half of the butter powder and half of the cheese evenly over the pasta and stir until combined. And 2 tablespoons of pasta water, then repeat with the remaining butter powder and cheese. Continue stirring, adding more pasta water by the tablespoon if needed to bring the sauce together. When the sauce is thick and creamy, remove it from heat. Sprinkle with black pepper and serve.
Serve with grilled chicken if desired.
Visit my blog for more recipes https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com
