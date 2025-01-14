Al-Fawwar Camp Under Attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces stormed the Al-Fawwar camp south of Hebron, injuring four young Palestinians with gunfire. Stun grenades and tear gas were also fired at residents' homes.
Interview: Mohammad Abu Hashhash, political activist.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 08/01/2025
