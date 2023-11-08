BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Down Syndrome Boy Won't Play With Anyone, Dog Approaches Him & Something Incredible Happened
273 views • 11/08/2023

Incredible Stories


Nov 7, 2023


When a young boy with Down syndrome kept shunning people, his parents became very concerned for him. How was he ever going to navigate the world by himself? And would he ever know the joy that comes from surrounding oneself with friends? They were worried that little Herman would never know company, but when the family dog approached him, something incredibly moving happened - something that left his mother and father in tears! This is a story that will leave you marveling at how dogs can tear down walls and help form special connections with people that can last for a lifetime!


Sources: https://pastebin.com/

Music: Bensounds/Youtube Library


Incredible stories wants to bring via actual true stories education and entertainment to all English viewers. We publish top 10, top 5, trending stories, storytime, stories in english and interesting stories. We are inspired by channels like Wonderbot, Extreme Trends and Did You Know to make these types of video’s. Do you have an idea for a video topic? Let us know in the comments!


Subscribe so that you won’t miss our recommended stories whenever we publish a new video! Grab some popcorn and get ready for the best and most interesting stories on Youtube!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2z4wAFAm6s

boydogplaydown syndromehermanincredible storiestear down wallsspecial connections
