Justin Trudeau better looking than Trump? who cares

In this discussion by Mike Martins, he addresses the media's focus on a headline about Donald Trump being jealous of Justin Trudeau's appearance and age. He expresses frustration that such sensationalism takes precedence over important issues like money laundering and the challenges facing the Canadian middle class. He then shifts to discuss the Bank of Canada's decision to hold interest rates, predicting that they should actually raise rates to hedge against inflation.





Key points:





Sensationalism in the Media: Mike criticizes the media for prioritizing sensational headlines over significant issues. He highlights a headline claiming Trump is jealous of Trudeau's appearance, noting its prevalence across various platforms.





Media Distraction: He points out that the media is not focusing on critical issues such as money laundering or the challenges faced by the Canadian middle class. The emphasis on celebrity-like news takes attention away from more substantive matters.





Bank of Canada's Decision: Mike discusses the Bank of Canada's decision to hold interest rates. He disagrees with this approach and predicts that interest rates need to be raised to at least 8 or 9% to hedge against inflation properly.





Inflation Concerns: There is a concern expressed about being behind in hedging against inflation in Canada. Mike argues that raising interest rates is necessary to address this issue.





Historical Context: He refers to a video from 2018 where he and others predicted the need for interest rates to be around 8 or 9% by 2021 to prevent affordability challenges, particularly in purchasing food, by 2023.





Global Perspective: Mike suggests that other countries, including Australia, may also need to consider raising interest rates to address bad debt and economic challenges.





Overall, the discussion revolves around frustration with media sensationalism, the importance of addressing economic issues, and a prediction that raising interest rates is necessary to mitigate inflation concerns in Canada.









