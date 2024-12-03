Joe Biden is currently in Angola but, judging by the looks of it, he might not be aware of this.

The Biden administration was caught off guard by events in South Korea, CNN reports.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who is currently visiting Angola, made a vague comment on South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's declaration of martial law.

"I was just informed about this," Biden told reporters when asked about South Korea.

Given the close alliance between the two countries, even some members of the administration have expressed surprise that there has been virtually no response so far.

A senior foreign policy official told CNN that the lack of response seems "quite insane." However, he noted that the shocking nature of the events may have caused the delay in communication.

The United States hopes for a peaceful resolution of the situation in South Korea but considers it "incredibly volatile," said the State Department.

