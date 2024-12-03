BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Biden is currently in Angola but, judging by the looks of it, he might not be aware of this
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
231 views • 6 months ago

Joe Biden is currently in Angola but, judging by the looks of it, he might not be aware of this. 

Adding: 

The Biden administration was caught off guard by events in South Korea, CNN reports. 

U.S. President Joe Biden, who is currently visiting Angola, made a vague comment on South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's declaration of martial law. 

"I was just informed about this," Biden told reporters when asked about South Korea. 

Given the close alliance between the two countries, even some members of the administration have expressed surprise that there has been virtually no response so far. 

A senior foreign policy official told CNN that the lack of response seems "quite insane." However, he noted that the shocking nature of the events may have caused the delay in communication. 

Adding: The United States hopes for a peaceful resolution of the situation in South Korea but considers it "incredibly volatile," said the State Department. 

Adding: 

❗️Macron said he does not intend to resign if a vote of no confidence is passed in the French government, LCI TV channel reports. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy