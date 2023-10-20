Israeli military told director of Al-Quds hospital to evacuate or bear consequences

Al Jazeera





Oct 20, 2023





all departments of the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City are working because the lack of electricity, but the hospital certainly has over 12,000 people sheltering there, especially those people who have had their homes targeted.





Now I got a call from Dr Bashar Murad, who is the director of Al-Quds hospital and he told me exactly that he got a call from the Israeli army telling him to instantly evacuate the hospital and everyone in it to the southern strip, that’s to Khan Younis. He said that this is because the army is about to conduct a military operation in that area.





Al Jazeera's Youmna ElSayed reporting from Gaza





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXcRM7MsiRU