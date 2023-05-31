Babylon is fallen: the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is divided!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on May 31, 2023.



Matthew 12:25-26, And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand: And if Satan cast out Satan, he is divided against himself; how shall then his kingdom stand?



Satan’s church, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, is a homo and pedo-led church, which killed over 50 million Christians during the dark and middle ages.



It’s a divided church; it does not stand with God but with satan as the dragon gives its power and authority to the Vatican beast in Revelation 13:2. The Vatican is linked directly with the Babylonian Roman Catholic church in Revelation 17:3 as part of a demonic union of church and state, the only one of its kind in the world, located in Rome.



When you look at the history of the Vatican’s popes, from 200 to 1450, over 40 men claimed to have been popes when there was already a pope sitting in the papal chair. These individuals were considered as antipopes and for a period of 1250 years, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church has numerous internal fighting, divided by factions which supported a man lusting for the position of pope against another man also lusting for the position of pope.



This division in the Babylonian Roman Catholic reached its peak in 1054, when the patriarch of Constantinople Michael Cerularius was excommunicated by the Babylonian Roman Catholic church’s pope Leo III. The resulting split divided the European Christian church into two major branches: the Western Babylonian Roman Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church. This split is known as the Great Schism.



Further, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is divided into orders or cliques including the Franciscans, the Capuchins, the Jesuits and other Catholic cliques: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Religious_order_(Catholic)



Thus, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is a divided and Christ-less church, void of the love of Christ.





