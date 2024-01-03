Intel Interference

Maybe It Is In The Bag
* Does [Bidan] know something we don’t know?
* ‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’ is built into the left’s election interference plot.
* We’re still scratching the surface re: what D.E.I. is really about.
* Connect the dots and follow the $.
* No matter how dark or deep you think it is, it‘s worse than that.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (2 January 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.