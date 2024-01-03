Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Intel Interference
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
26 views
Published 2 months ago

Maybe It Is In The Bag

* Does [Bidan] know something we don’t know?

* ‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’ is built into the left’s election interference plot.

* We’re still scratching the surface re: what D.E.I. is really about.

* Connect the dots and follow the $.

* No matter how dark or deep you think it is, it‘s worse than that.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (2 January 2024)

Keywords
activismdeep stateciajesse watterselection riggingjoe bidenliberalismelection interferencediversityprogressivisminfiltrationelection meddlingleftismideologysubversionequityelection fraudelection theftinclusionrigged electionsubterfugestolen electionwokeismdeijohn gentry

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket