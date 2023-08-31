AMUSING OURSELVES TO DEATH: ORWELL VS. HUXLEY IN 2023 - Truthstream Media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The censorship is still alive and well on YouTube
When watching this video I discovered that I had been unsubscribed
from Truthstream Media on YouTube.
I actually watched the video on Bitchute
I only went to YouTube to get the direct link to the video
I have subscribed to Truthstream Media for years
Yet YouTube unsubscribes me, punishing Truthstream Media
who helped to build their platform. It's a travesty
So please, be sure to go give the video a like and share it!
Aaron and Melissa have loads of great content
original video:
AMUSING OURSELVES TO DEATH: ORWELL VS. HUXLEY IN 2023
https://youtu.be/dH_omJrPHNs
Or on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dH_omJrPHNs/
If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too
Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692
Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker
BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/
RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0
UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw
Social Media
GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503
Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/
Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw
I don’t do this for money, but rather to share the truth
But if you feel so inclined, you can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
At this point I can use all the help that I can get