Thong Nai Pan Beach Koh Phangan Thailand ทองนายปาน

Thong Nai Pan, occasionally referred to as just ‘TNP’, is a pair of beaches in the northeastern corner of Koh Phangan. The two beaches, Ao Thong Nai Pan Yai and Ao Thong Nai Pan Noi, are traveller favourites, with clear water, beautiful white sand and a great selection of resorts.





Before Koh Phangan was famous for its Full Moon Party, Thong Nai Pan was a quiet beach area with a variety of bungalow resorts, bars and restaurants. Today, it’s kept much of its laid back vibe that made it such a legendary traveller hangout in the first place.





Connect with Outside The Box on Social Media:

youtube https://www.youtube.com/@outsidethebox9325

facebook https://www.facebook.com/AdminOutsideTheBox

twitter https://twitter.com/OTB196









Questions, comments, suggestions? Drop them in the comment box below!

If you liked the video hit like and subscribe for more!









Thanks for watching!