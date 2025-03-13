© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US representative Thomas Massie exposes the CR bill.
"The low down on this CR. It’s a fake fight here in the House that will become obvious when the Senate Democrats vote for this stinker."
Massie proves that the Democrats and Republicans all work together.
Source @Real World News
