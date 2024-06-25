Western Intelligence Likely Behind Weekend Terror Attacks in Russia - Larry Johnson

Western intelligence likely behind weekend terror attacks in Russia

Speaking with Sputnik, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson, said that the CIA or the British MI6 were likely behind the artillery attack on civilians at a Crimea beach, as well as the terrorist shooting in Dagestan.

“I don't think it's just a coincidence that you had the attack in Sevastopol coincide with this series of attacks in Dagestan. At a minimum, it would have been a CIA incitement. But you can't rule out that there was actual contact training."