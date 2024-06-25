Western Intelligence Likely Behind Weekend Terror Attacks in Russia - Larry Johnson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Western intelligence likely behind weekend terror attacks in Russia
Speaking with Sputnik, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson, said that the CIA or the British MI6 were likely behind the artillery attack on civilians at a Crimea beach, as well as the terrorist shooting in Dagestan.
“I don't think it's just a coincidence that you had the attack in Sevastopol coincide with this series of attacks in Dagestan. At a minimum, it would have been a CIA incitement. But you can't rule out that there was actual contact training."