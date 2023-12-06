Bug Out as Sport - B.O.V.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bug Out Vehicle (w/ 4 guns) for under 10,000$. Jeep Patriot 2011 with 3 months forest supplies.
Sound cut for a couple mins at 43:20. Basically, what I was saying at that time, is I was hoping to pick up a Solis RV, but it was impractically expensive for me. I decided to just pack planos and a cargo vehicle. I recommend the kia Carnival, the largest cargo minivan, but for now am set with the Patriot.
Thanks